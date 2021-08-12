Market Roundup: Sensex ends 318 points higher, Nifty closes at 16,364; today’s top gainers and losers

After witnessing losses on Wednesday, BSE Sensex closed in the green today (Thursday, 12 August), while Nifty 50 too saw an upward trend. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 318.05 points and was at 54,843.98. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,364.40 after increasing 82.15 points.

Talking about sectors, all indices closed in the green except pharma. PSU bank, power, IT, realty, and capital goods indices went up by one to 2.5 percent. On the other hand, BSE smallcap and midcap added 1-2 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,843.98 with a gain of 318.05 points or 0.58 percent. The top gainers were Powergrid, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Titan, and Larsen and Toubro. The top laggards were Dr Reddy, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Powergrid: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 6.22 percent and closed at Rs 187.05.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company rose 4.82 percent to close at Rs 1,387.05.

HCL Tech: It witnessed a jump of 2.82 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,097.05.

Titan: 2.60 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,836.00.

Larsen & Tourbo: It jumped 2.33 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,622.40.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Dr Reddy: Shares of the company fell by 0.67 percent to close at Rs 4,712.45.

Indusind Bank: 0.56 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,035.30.

Axis Bank: The shares ended at Rs 757.15 down by 0.49 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 776.15 after witnessing a fall of 0.33 percent.

Reliance: A decline of 0.28 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,110.25.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,364.40, after gaining 82.15 points or 0.50 percent. Apart from Nifty Healthcare and Pharma, all the sectoral indices closed the day in the green. Nifty Bank index was at 35,937 after gaining 0.36 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Powergrid: 5.95 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 186.85.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 4.71 percent to end at Rs 1,386.00.

Tata Motors: It closed at Rs 306.85 with a jump of 3.86 percent.

Larsen & Tourbo: The company gained 2.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,624.00.

HCL Tech: A jump of 2.38 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,092.30.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Eicher Motors: Shares of the company fell by 4.09 percent to close at Rs 2,607.00.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 4,708.00, down by 0.78 percent.

Cipla: A decline of 0.59 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 904.50.

IOC: 0.57 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 104.05.

ONGC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 116.40 after witnessing a fall of 0.51 percent.

