Market roundup: Sensex down by 164 points, Nifty ends at 15,680; today's top gainers and losers

The domestic market indices opened marginally higher on Thursday, 1 July. Gains in financials, auto, and metals were observed. The BSE Sensex was trading at 52,550 after increasing by 68 points. Nifty also increased by 26 points to 15,648 at 9:18 am.

However, at the closing bell, Sensex was down by 164.11 points. It was trading at 52,318.60. On the other hand, Nifty closed at 15,680.00, down by 41.50 points.

At 3:17 pm, the Indian rupee was at 74.57 per dollar and fell by 25 paise amid selling trade in the domestic markets. It also opened lower at 74.37 per dollar.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,318.60 after it went down by 164.11 points or 0.31 percent. The top gainers were Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint, and Maruti. The top laggards were Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Ultracem Co, Tech Mahindra, and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Dr Reddy: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.56 percent and closed at Rs 5,559.15.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company rose 1.84 percent to close at Rs 4,209.00.

Sun Pharma: It witnessed a jump of 1.37 percent to settle the day at Rs 684.75.

Asian Paint: 1.08 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 3,023.30.

Maruti: It jumped 1.01 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,590.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finserv: Shares of the company fell by 2.20 percent to close at Rs 11,850.00.

Infosys: The shares ended at Rs 1,560.45 down by 1.32 percent.

Ultracem Co: 1.02 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6,707.65.

Tech Mahindra: A decline of 1.01 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,084.00.

IndusInd Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,007.60 after witnessing a fall of 0.84 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 41.50 points or 0.26 percent. The market index closed at 15,680.00.

Only Nifty FMCG, PSU Bank, Auto, and Pharma were trading in the green while all the other sectoral indices were trading in red on 1 July. Nifty Pharma was trading 0.93 percent higher while Nifty Auto was up by 0.82 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Dr Reddy: 2.75 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 5,572.00.

Hindal Co: The shares of the company surged 2.07 percent to end at Rs 379.75.

Bajaj Auto: It closed at Rs 4,205.95 with a jump of 1.74 percent.

Tata Motors: The company gained 1.44 percent to settle the day at Rs 344.50.

Sun Pharma: A jump of 1.27 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 684.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bajaj Finserv: Shares of the company fell by 2.23 percent to close at Rs 11,839.00.

Britannia: The shares ended at Rs 3,596.95, down by 1.44 percent.

Infosys: A decline of 1.19 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,561.95.

Wipro: 1.11 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 539.60.

Shree Cement: The company ended the day lower at Rs 27,207.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.08 percent.

