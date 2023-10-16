Is The Market Rewarding TalkMed Group Limited (SGX:5G3) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 3.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard TalkMed Group (SGX:5G3). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study TalkMed Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TalkMed Group is:

39% = S$30m ÷ S$77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.39 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

TalkMed Group's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that TalkMed Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, TalkMed Group's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 10% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about TalkMed Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TalkMed Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 101% (implying that the company keeps only -0.8% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of TalkMed Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, TalkMed Group has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about TalkMed Group. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on TalkMed Group and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

