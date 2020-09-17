Is The Market Rewarding Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on Pro-Pac Packaging's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Pro-Pac Packaging

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pro-Pac Packaging is:

4.8% = AU$6.6m ÷ AU$140m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Pro-Pac Packaging's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Pro-Pac Packaging's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.7%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 53% seen by Pro-Pac Packaging over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Pro-Pac Packaging's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 7.3% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Pro-Pac Packaging fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Pro-Pac Packaging Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Looking at its LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 49% (or a retention ratio of 51%) which is pretty normal, Pro-Pac Packaging's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Story continues