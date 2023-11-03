Is The Market Rewarding PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PGG Wrightson (NZSE:PGW). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on PGG Wrightson's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PGG Wrightson is:

10% = NZ$18m ÷ NZ$169m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PGG Wrightson's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

On the face of it, PGG Wrightson's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Particularly, the exceptional 29% net income growth seen by PGG Wrightson over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.0% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is PGG Wrightson Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 92% (implying that it keeps only 7.9% of profits) for PGG Wrightson suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, PGG Wrightson has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 94% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, PGG Wrightson's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about PGG Wrightson. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, especially during troubled times. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

