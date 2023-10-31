Is The Market Rewarding CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (Catalist:5TP) With A Negative Sentiment As A Result Of Its Mixed Fundamentals?

With its stock down 4.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard CNMC Goldmine Holdings (Catalist:5TP). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CNMC Goldmine Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for CNMC Goldmine Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CNMC Goldmine Holdings is:

5.6% = US$2.5m ÷ US$46m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of CNMC Goldmine Holdings' Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

On the face of it, CNMC Goldmine Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, CNMC Goldmine Holdings' five year net income decline of 23% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Story continues

However, when we compared CNMC Goldmine Holdings' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 33% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CNMC Goldmine Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CNMC Goldmine Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 45% (where it is retaining 55% of its profits), CNMC Goldmine Holdings has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, CNMC Goldmine Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by CNMC Goldmine Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for CNMC Goldmine Holdings.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.