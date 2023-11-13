Market revamp plan does not meet Colne's needs, councillors say

Plans included a new glazed front, a food hall and cladding

Plans to transform a town's market hall have been deferred after failing to meet requirements, councillors said.

A refurbishment proposal for Colne Market Hall included a new glazed front, a food hall and cladding.

However, the current plan was criticised by a committee for failing to meet economic, design and public space needs.

Councillor Ash Sutcliffe said the project, funded by levelling up money, "must hit those points".

Pendle Council is working on the market refurbishment with developer Barnfield through a Pendle Enterprise and Regeneration Limited joint venture.

Councillors said the plan had good elements but called for more changes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"The levelling up funding is given for very specific purposes and is part of work to boost Colne's heritage quarter and night-time economy," Mr Sutcliffe said.

He said after "lots of variations with input from lots of people" it had become a "'design-by-committee' process rather than a design project".

"If we are going to design something for a specific purpose, it must hit those points. By trying to please everyone, this design is starting to fall foul of the specific requirements," he added.

Accessible toilets

Colne was awarded a levelling up grant to upgrade three theatre venues and other town projects.

Councillor Sarah Cockburn-Price said: "Details are really important, for aesthetics and economics.

"We also need good, accessible public toilets.

"We need to learn lessons from sticking public toilets in a dodgy corner near the bus station, where they were an epicentre of crime."

Councillor Keiran McGladdery echoed the need for "safe, accessible and comfortable public toilets".

"Public toilets should be at the front of the market hall, in public view and good light," he said.

"Many residents would be reluctant to go down the side street, such as older people, those with mobility issues or young children."

Work is due to start on the market hall in early 2024 and stall holders will be relocated to nearby locations.

