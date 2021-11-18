A new market and restaurant — with a bone broth bar — is coming to South End

Melissa Oyler
·1 min read

The owners of Reid’s Fine Foods are opening a new market and restaurant — with a bone broth bar — in South End.

Salted Melon Market & Eatery will be a health-focused market with fast-casual dining. It will open next Spring at 100 West Worthington Avenue.

When it opens, you’ll be able to forward to:

  • All-day breakfast

  • Lunch or dinner from the quick service restaurant

  • An espresso bar

  • Bakery

  • Curated grocery items

  • a bone broth bar.

The bone broth bar will feature locally made Brave Broth and toppings such as:

  • Ginger juice

  • Chili oil

  • Infused coconut milk, and a unique mix of grocery items, including a curated selection

  • A full-service menu will be offered on the weekends, including:

  • Small and large plates

  • Cocktails, beer, and wine

The restaurant will have 165 seats, including indoor and outdoor seating.

Barrie Benson Interior Design is designing the space. Reid’s worked with The Plaid Penguin to develop the name and brand.

Salted Melon Market & Eatery

Location: 100 W Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Instagram: @saltedmelonmarket

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories