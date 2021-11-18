A new market and restaurant — with a bone broth bar — is coming to South End

The owners of Reid’s Fine Foods are opening a new market and restaurant — with a bone broth bar — in South End.

Salted Melon Market & Eatery will be a health-focused market with fast-casual dining. It will open next Spring at 100 West Worthington Avenue.

When it opens, you’ll be able to forward to:

All-day breakfast

Lunch or dinner from the quick service restaurant

An espresso bar

Bakery

Curated grocery items

a bone broth bar.

The bone broth bar will feature locally made Brave Broth and toppings such as:

Ginger juice

Chili oil

Infused coconut milk, and a unique mix of grocery items, including a curated selection

A full-service menu will be offered on the weekends, including:

Small and large plates

Cocktails, beer, and wine

The restaurant will have 165 seats, including indoor and outdoor seating.

Barrie Benson Interior Design is designing the space. Reid’s worked with The Plaid Penguin to develop the name and brand.

Location: 100 W Worthington Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Instagram: @saltedmelonmarket