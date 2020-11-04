Market report: London-listed firms offer some distraction from US election





Everyone had eyes on the battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Wednesday. But closer to home investors were also watching, and piling into, some London-listed businesses that reported good news, something that has felt rare as of late.





The blue-chip index got off to a volatile start this morning amid uncertainty over the US election results, it slipped before edging up 16.74 points to 5803.51.





A number of investors focused on non-election updates, with packaging giant Smurfit Kappa one of the biggest risers on the FTSE 100.





Shares in Smurfit Kappa improved 96p to 3190p after it said its third quarter performance was ahead of expectations.





The business is strongly weighted towards FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) customers, and Smurfit Kappa today said it is “well positioned to enhance our growth from the accelerating trends in e-commerce, innovative packaging and increased consumer demand for sustainable packaging”. It is recommending a dividend.





Ocado improved 71p to 2501p after M&S, its main grocery supplier, said the tie-up that started in September has got off to a good start.





Over to the FTSE 250, up 64.29 points to 17555.99, and construction company Morgan Sindall was in demand.





“Super-sewer” builder Morgan Sindall, which is working on part of the Thames Tideway tunnel, said it expects to deliver a full-year performance “slightly above” the top end of the previous guidance range of £50 million to £60 million. Shares in the firm increased 63.21p, or more than 5%, to 1227.1p.





Morgan Sindall boss John Morgan welcomed the Prime Minister’s statement that construction activity should continue through the new lockdown restrictions in England for November. He said: “We anticipate operating safely throughout with minimal impact.”





Another riser on the FTSE 250 was doorstep lender Provident Financial, up 5p to 238.4p. The company, which lends to a number of consumers not served by High Street banks, said its third-quarter performance was in line with management’s expectations.





Small cap spotlight





AIM-listed firm Escape Hunt today said it is “frustrating” that its venues will have to close for the second lockdown.





But Richard Harpham, the boss of the operator of escape rooms, said recent trading gives the group optimism in relation to its business strategy and its ability to recover once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.





Revenue over the week beginning October 26, which coincided with half-term, including the sales from new sites and digital products, was 25% ahead of the same period last year. The shares improved 1.5p to 11p.

