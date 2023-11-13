Market Participants Recognise Freshworks Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FRSH) Revenues

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 9x Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.2x and even P/S lower than 1.7x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Freshworks' Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Freshworks as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Freshworks' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 21% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 128% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 19% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 16% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Freshworks' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look into Freshworks shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

