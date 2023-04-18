Market Participants Recognise Celsius Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CELH) Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Beverage industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.3x, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 10.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

View our latest analysis for Celsius Holdings

What Does Celsius Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Celsius Holdings has been doing relatively well. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Keen to find out how analysts think Celsius Holdings' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

Celsius Holdings' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 108% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 40% per annum during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 5.9% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Celsius Holdings is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Celsius Holdings' P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Story continues

We've established that Celsius Holdings maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Beverage industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Celsius Holdings, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here