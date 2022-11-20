Market Participants Recognise Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings Pushing Shares 27% Higher

Those holding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 27% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But the last month did very little to improve the 53% share price decline over the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Advanced Micro Devices as a stock to avoid entirely with its 52.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Advanced Micro Devices hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Advanced Micro Devices' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 52% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 612% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 31% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.9% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Advanced Micro Devices' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Shares in Advanced Micro Devices have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Advanced Micro Devices maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

