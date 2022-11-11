Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Ekotechnika AG (ETR:ETE) Even After 25% Share Price Boost

Ekotechnika AG (ETR:ETE) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 13% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Ekotechnika's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.4x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Ekotechnika has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

See our latest analysis for Ekotechnika

pe

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Ekotechnika's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Ekotechnika's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 49% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 136% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 11% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

Story continues

In light of this, it's peculiar that Ekotechnika's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Ekotechnika are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Ekotechnika revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ekotechnika you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Ekotechnika's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here