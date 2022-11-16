The market for the greenhouse segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022–2028.

ReportLinker

The plant tissue culture market was valued at US$ 475. 88 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 863. 47 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 9% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing use of transgenic plants and the proliferation of floriculture fuel the market growth.

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Tissue Culture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362998/?utm_source=GNW





Floriculture is a branch of ornamental horticulture concerned with growing and marketing flowers, ornamental plants, and flower arrangements.Plant tissue culture is used to develop flowers according to the need of the population.



According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, in the United States, the total crop value at wholesale for all growers was US$ 4.42 billion for 2019. According to the 2020 Floriculture Crops Summary, the most recent USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Summary, the 2020 wholesale value of sales of floriculture crops was $4.80 billion in floriculture crops and increased by 8% from 2019.



Flowers are nowadays used as a food as they contain nutraceutical and organoleptic properties.The typically high pigment concentration of the corollas (especially flavonoids and carotenoids), which have evolved to attract pollinators chromatically, indicates a marked nutraceutical activity, especially regarding antioxidant power.



Edible flowers such as roses, citrus blossoms, lavender, hibiscus, and nasturtium are some of the flowers that are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.Edible flowers provide biologically active substances including vitamin A, C, riboflavins, niacin, minerals such as calcium, phosphorous, iron and potassium that are eventually beneficial to consumers’ health.



To produce flowers which provide these biologically active substances, genetic engineering and tissue culture techniques are used. Growing demand for flower as a nutritious food additive is mainly driving the growth of plant tissue culture market.



Plant tissue culture acts as a promising platform for exploring the unlimited potential of a diverse range of medicinal plants.Unfortunately, in-vitro culture technologies were potentially limited by the limited production of plant livestock /procurement with constraint generation of novel medicinal compounds.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected numerous agrosystems and associated livelihoods globally in 2020 and 2021.Lockdown and other social restrictions severely restricted the continuation of plant tissue culture operations, varying both geographically and at crop type.



Staffing was reduced to maintain social distancing norms or to protect vulnerable personnel from the infection of SARS-CoV-2. These factors hindered the plant tissue culture market growth during the COVID-19 impact.



Based on type, the plant tissue culture market is divided into instruments, media & reagents, and consumables.The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The instrument segment is further classified into Incubators, centrifuges, microscopes, sterilizers, and others.The media & reagents segment is subsegmented into Murashige and Skoog (MS) medium, Linsmaier and Skoog (LS) medium, and Others.



Further, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the plant tissue culture market is segmented into plant research, agriculture, forestry & technical grade, and others.The agriculture segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the plant research segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during 2022–2028.



Based on end user, the plant tissue culture market is segmented into greenhouse, field, and laboratory.The field segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The market for the greenhouse segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022–2028.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362998/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



