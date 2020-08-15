New market on Fredericton's north side gives vendors another chance

A new market on Fredericton's north side has started up at just the right time, according to some vendors.

They have been without a home since the previous market permanently closed five months ago because of the pandemic.

Jeremy MacFarlane, co-owner of Freddy Bean Roasters, did business at the previous market.

He started door-to-door deliveries during the pandemic to help keep his business going, but said those calls started to slow down in recent weeks as the economy reopened.

"It came along at the perfect time," MacFarlane said at the inaugural market Saturday morning.

View photos Gary Moore/CBC More

"Just the response today has been great," said MacFarlane, adding that it's great to see familiar faces again.

The North Side Creators Market opened up at the Picaroons Roundhouse on Union Street.

Seventeen vendors were there for the first week and there are 50 other businesses looking for a spot.

Organizers are already exploring ways to open up more space to accommodate the demand.

The market reunited customers with some of their favourite vendors.

View photos Gary Moore/CBC More

Fred and Sherry Morton live on the city's north side and were regular market-goers.

They were delighted to find the new market on Saturday, largely because they found one of their favourite vendors — George Haines of Grampa George's Pickles and Preserves.

"It was great to see him back," Sherry said.

Mavis Lloyd didn't know about the new market but stopped in when she was passing by Saturday morning.

She was also happy to see Haines again, and left the market with some bottles of pickles.

View photos Gary Moore/CBC More

Story continues