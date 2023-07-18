The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.'s (CVE:GUF) Earnings Yet

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7x Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (CVE:GUF) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios greater than 12x and even P/E's higher than 26x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

For instance, Gulf & Pacific Equities' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Gulf & Pacific Equities?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Gulf & Pacific Equities would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 61%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Gulf & Pacific Equities is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Gulf & Pacific Equities maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 6 warning signs for Gulf & Pacific Equities (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

