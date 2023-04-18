The Market Doesn't Like What It Sees From EROAD Limited's (NZSE:ERD) Revenues Yet As Shares Tumble 28%

To the annoyance of some shareholders, EROAD Limited (NZSE:ERD) shares are down a considerable 28% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 80% share price decline.

Since its price has dipped substantially, EROAD may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x, since almost half of all companies in the Electronic industry in New Zealand have P/S ratios greater than 1.9x and even P/S higher than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does EROAD's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, EROAD has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is EROAD's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like EROAD's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 62% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 113% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% per annum as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 53% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why EROAD is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

EROAD's recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Electronic companies. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of EROAD's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with EROAD (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

