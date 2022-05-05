The market for Dietary Supplements is estimated at USD 155.2 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 220.8 billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Increasing consumer health awareness and rising disposable income across regions are factors that have encouraged people to shift to nutraceuticals such as dietary supplements. Consumers have become increasingly aware and conscious of their dietary habits.

New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dietary Supplements Market by type, Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025258/?utm_source=GNW
Lifestyle changes, along with a better understanding of fitness and health, have encouraged people to consume multivitamins and minerals in the form of capsules and tablets. Increasing health awareness has also led consumers to shift to customized dietary supplements that are specific to their biological requirements. Consumers have become increasingly inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and additional nutrition. With changing preferences due to increased health awareness, consumers are increasingly seeking dietary supplements in their daily lifestyles.

The Vitamin segment by type is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Dietary Supplements market throughout the forecasted period

In the vitamins segment, popular supplements include vitamin D and vitamin B12.Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption in the gut and maintains adequate serum calcium and phosphate concentrations to enable normal bone mineralization and prevent hypocalcemic tetany.

Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that helps keep the body’s nerve and blood cells healthy and helps make DNA (the genetic material in all cells).Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in concern over the prevention of osteomalacia, which is a vitamin D deficiency disease that causes bone pain and muscle weakness.

Such diseases are prevalent in the North American as well as European regions. This has led to a rise in demand for vitamin D dietary supplements in these regions since the consumption of dietary supplements has been on the higher end.

The Additional supplements segment by function is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dietary Supplements market
Supplements that can be consumed without the prescription of medical experts fall under this segment.Such dietary supplements can contain minerals, herbs or other botanicals, amino acids, enzymes, and many other ingredients.

Dietary supplements come in a variety of forms, including tablets, capsules, gummies, and powders, as well as drinks and energy bars. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 57.6% of US adults aged 20 and above used a dietary supplement, with women (63.8%) using more than men (50.8%). . Multivitamin-mineral supplements were the most commonly used dietary supplements across all age groups, followed by vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements.

The tablet sub-segment of the by mode of application segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Dietary Supplements market over the forecast period.
The tablet form is widely consumed and boasts easy availability, affordability, a wide range of dosage patterns, easy packaging, storage, and cost-effectiveness.Tablets also have a high shelf-life and thus find higher preference than other formats of dietary supplements.

Tablets are very customizable in terms of size, shape, and colour.

The adults segment by the target consumer is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dietary Supplements market
Vitamin deficiency is one of the key factors that have driven the consumption of dietary supplements among adults.According to the US CDC, approximately one-third of US children and adolescents take dietary supplements; use varies by demographic characteristics.

Furthermore, the US and Canada have seen rising concerns over the prevention of osteoporotic bone disease, which is caused due to deficiency of calcium. Calcium supplementation and Vitamin D have been recommended to prevent osteoporotic fracture and improve bone health.

Break-up of Primaries
• By value chian: Demand side: 41%, Supply side: 59%
• By Designation: Managers: 25%, CXOs: 33%, and Executives: 42%
• By Region: Europe: 29%, Asia Pacific: 30%, North America: 24%, RoW: 17%

Leading players profiled in this report
• Amway Corp (US),
• Herbalife International of America, INC. (US),
• ADM (US),
• Pfizer INC (US),
• Abbott (US),
• Nestle (Switzerland),
• Otsuka Holding Co, LTD (Japan),
• H&H Group (China),
• Arkopharma (France),
• Bayer AG (Germany),
• Glanbia Plc (Ireland),
• Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc (US),
• Fancl Corporation (Japan),
• Danisco (Denmark),
• Bionova (India),
• American Health (US),
• Pure Encapsulations LLC (US),
• GlaxoSmithKline, PLC (UK)

Research Coverage
This report segments the Dietary Supplements market on the basis of type, product type, mode of application and crop type and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the Dietary Supplements market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the Dietary Supplements market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the Dietary Supplements market is flourishing.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025258/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w