Market Cool On Wellnex Life Limited's (ASX:WNX) Revenues

There wouldn't be many who think Wellnex Life Limited's (ASX:WNX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Food industry in Australia is similar at about 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Wellnex Life Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Wellnex Life as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Wellnex Life's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 157% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 7.9% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Wellnex Life is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Wellnex Life's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We didn't quite envision Wellnex Life's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Wellnex Life (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

