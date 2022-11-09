Market Cool On Tomei Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:TOMEI) Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Tomei Consolidated Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Tomei Consolidated Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Tomei Consolidated Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 47% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 915% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Tomei Consolidated Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Tomei Consolidated Berhad's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Tomei Consolidated Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tomei Consolidated Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you're unsure about the strength of Tomei Consolidated Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

