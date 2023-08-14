Market Cool On Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's (KLSE:RL) Revenues

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.8x in the Energy Services industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's (KLSE:RL) P/S ratio of 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's Recent Performance Look Like?

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Reservoir Link Energy Bhd?

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 13% decrease to the company's top line. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 22% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to remain buoyant, climbing by 45% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 3.4%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this information, we find it odd that Reservoir Link Energy Bhd is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It looks like most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook against a shaky industry isn't resulting in the company trading at a higher P/S, as per our expectations. Given the glowing revenue forecasts, we can only assume potential risks are what might be capping the P/S ratio at its current levels. The market could be pricing in the event that tough industry conditions will impact future revenues. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the company's current prospects should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

