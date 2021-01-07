Markelle Fultz exits game in wheelchair after knee injury

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic drives to the net during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center on January 04, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Markelle Fultz's knee needs further evaulation. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Markelle Fultz’s best season yet could be facing a serious interruption.

The Orlando Magic guard left Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after falling to the floor with an apparent knee injury. Fultz was in clear pain, and eventually had to be escorted off the court in a wheelchair.

The Magic soon announced that Fultz would not return to the game after suffering a left knee injury, with further evaluation planned.

Any serious injury would be a significant blow for the Magic, as well as one of the better comeback stories in the NBA.

Entering Wednesday, Fultz had been averaging career highs in points (14.3) and assists (6.1) per game in his second year as Orlando’s starting point guard, a far cry from his infamous struggles during his time with the Phildelphia 76ers.

