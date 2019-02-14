Markelle Fultz happy to have 'a coach that's going to push you to be better'

The dust is barely settled in the wake of the end of the Markelle Fultz era in Philadelphia, and the former 76ers guard is already taking shots at his old team.

His old coach Brett Brown in particular.

Fultz touts Clifford, throws shade at Brown

Fultz had his introductory press conference with the Orlando Magic on Thursday after being traded at last week’s deadline and praised his new coach Steve Clifford while taking a veiled shot at Brown.

“It just excites me to know that I have a coach that’s going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear,” Fultz said.

That’s direct praise for his new coach. But the message for Brown is clear. Fultz didn’t like what he heard from the Philadelphia coaching staff.

Fultz, 76ers never figure out shooting woes in Philly

Fultz never had any public dispute with the 76ers, but it was evident that he and the team had different approaches to the struggles that saw him shoot 41.4 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from 3-point distance and 53.4 percent from the line in limited action after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

It’s still not clear whether injury or a mental block – or both – are the cause of his shooting issues.

After his agent announced that the nerve disorder thoracic outlet syndrome was the root of the shooting woes, Fultz never played again for the 76ers.

Fultz relishes fresh start

Fultz appears to be fully embracing the fresh start in Orlando as a player and a person.

“I think the biggest thing we talked about what doing thing the right way,” Fultz said. “Just building me up both as a man and on the court. I think that’s music to my ears, really just. Two things I really want to do is be the best player I can be and be the best young man I can be.”

Fultz described the experience of his nerve disorder to reporters.

“It’s hard to lift up your arms, you lose feeling in your fingers,” Fultz said. “You can’t tell when it’s going to happen. It’s not like you do the same motion every time. You get tingling in your fingers, numbness. Stuff like that.”

Adamant that injury is the cause of shooting issues

He also curtly dismissed any notion that his shooting struggles are due to anything but injury.

“I had an injury,” Fultz said. “I was out there trying to play through that. I never lost confidence.”

Asked about a timetable to return, Fultz dodged the question to talk about rehab.

“Right now it’s just about getting everything the right way,” he said. “Rehab’s been going great. I’m just taking my time and doing everything the right way.”

