Mark Zuckerberg Has Surgery for Mixed Martial Arts Injury

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL while training for a competitive mixed martial arts fight and underwent surgery. “Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit,” the billionaire wrote on Instagram, where he posted photos of his leg in a brace and his wife holding his bandaged foot. Zuckerberg won medals in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition this spring.

Read it at Instagram

Read more at The Daily Beast.