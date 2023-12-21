Mark Zuckerberg Sky Original Documentary International Distribution Rights Acquired by Fremantle

Fremantle has acquired the international distribution rights for Sky original documentary “Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse” from Rogan Productions.

The feature documentary unveils Mark Zuckerberg’s journey from Harvard student to founder and CEO behind one of the biggest social media platforms in the modern world – Facebook, which is now Meta. With interviews from pivotal figures in his life and archive footage, the documentary delves into the events that shaped Zuckerberg’s life and career. It reveals the social network’s evolution from a small campus-wide platform to the influential global network that it is today.

Nick Green (“Kingdom of Dreams,” “Avenging Evil”) directs. “Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse” is produced by Rogan Productions (BAFTA-winning “Uprising,” International Emmy-winning “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”) in association with Sky Studios. Fremantle is handling international distribution for the documentary.

Angela Neillis, senior VP, non-scripted content, Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the immensely talented team at Rogan Productions, and to add ‘Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse’ to our industry-leading slate of documentaries. The film unravels Mark Zuckerberg’s unique journey to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the world and one of the most powerful figures of the 21st century, while showcasing the transformative power of social media. It is an era defining story that resonates with the pulse of our digital age, and we’re excited to share this riveting film with our international partners.”

Nancy Bornat, executive producer, Rogan Productions, added: “It has been an exciting and fascinating experience, making this film as Facebook nears its twentieth anniversary. Getting to grips with one of the world’s most powerful and enigmatic figures of our times, we’ve been able to document rare insights on a man who has changed all of our lives.”

“Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse” will premiere on Sky Documentaries and Now on Jan. 11, 2024.

