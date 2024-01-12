Mark Zuckerberg Flaunts Massive ‘Bunker’ Theater, Plays Video Games on Giant Screen

The Meta CEO shared a glimpse of his massive man cave on Instagram writing, "When your wife catches you in the 'bunker'"

Mark Zuckerberg's man cave includes a giant projector screen and various video games.

In a hilarious video posted on Instagram Thursday, the internet entrepreneur, 39, was seen playing a video game with two friends inside a massive movie theater before being caught by his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The clip began with Chan, 38, holding her head down as she walked to the door of Zuckerberg's "bunker." The viral audio clip of two men saying, "Nobody's going to know; They're going to know; How would they know?" plays underneath before Chan looks at the camera and utteres, "I knew it."

After plugging in a code in a black box outside the door, it opens, showing Zuckerberg and his friends fully invested in the game. Chan asks, "Again?" and is told, "Yes. We'll be up in a few minutes." The Meta CEO uploaded the video, writing, "When your wife catches you in the 'bunker.' " Chan added in the comment section, "Story of my life."

While Zuckerberg didn't reveal the exact location of his man cave, Wired reported in December that his compound in Hawaii "consists of more than a dozen buildings with at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms in total." They noted that Zuckerberg had plans to add a "web of 11 disk-shaped treehouses" and a "5,000-square-foot underground shelter."

Earlier this week, the tech mogul gave insight into his life in Hawaii by sharing that he and his children have been raising cattle at their home.

Taylor Hill/Getty Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

"My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals. We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season," he wrote on Instagram. Zuckerberg said that the cattle "are wagyu and angus" and that he aims to create "some of the highest-quality beef in the world."

He and his wife got married in 2012 and celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first date in November.

"We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school. I asked her out but told her we'd need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride," wrote Zuckerberg on Facebook alongside a throwback photo of the two.



