Mark Zuckerberg and Family Enjoy 'Magical Halloween' with “Harry Potter”-Themed Costumes

The Meta CEO's family grew in late March when they welcomed their third daughter

Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram Mark Zuckerberg halloween

Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan channeled their whimsical side to enjoy their first Halloween as a family of five.

"Have a magical Halloween -- from baby Dobby, Hermione, Ginny, Professor McGonagall and Dumbledore!" he captioned a photo posted to Instagram, showing the family huddled together wearing their costumes.

Aurelia, 7 months, looked adorable in a Dobby-themed crocheted hat while August, 5, was dressed as Ginny and Maxima "Max," 7, was Hermione.

In July, the Meta CEO, 39, documented the experience of attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California with his family by posting a sweet collection of photos on Instagram after the concert.

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg captioned the post, which featured three photos from the concert.

The first image showed Zuckerberg smiling alongside Chan, 38, as they were dressed up for the occasion — both wearing jewels on opposite sides of their faces.

The next showed Chan squatting down next to two of their daughters, who looked off the balcony at the crowd with two other girls beside them. The last was a similar shot that showed Zuckerberg's arm complete with plenty of friendship bracelets — appropriate for any Swift concert.



Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram Mark Zuckerberg and daughters at the Era's Tour

Chan and Zuckerberg met in 2003 at a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity. They moved in together in September 2010 before eventually tying the knot in May 2012.

They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary just last year. "10 years married and half our lives together," Zuckerberg wrote at the time. "Here's to more adventures."

Read the original article on People.