Mark Zuckerberg and His Daughters Participate in the 'Age Old Tradition' of Eating Chinese Food on Christmas

The Meta CEO shares his three daughters with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram Mark Zuckerberg enjoys Chinese food on Christmas with his daughters

Mark Zuckerberg is teaching his daughters about a classic Jewish tradition on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, the Meta CEO, 39, shared a few photos from his holiday celebration with two of his daughters on Instagram, sitting down at his kitchen table to indulge in some Chinese food. Zuckerberg is seen holding a string of noodles in his chopsticks, smiling at his youngest daughter, who has a mess of noodles and other food on her high chair.

Another one of Zuckerberg's daughters sits across from her dad, holding a spoon as she gets ready to eat.

"Participating in the age old tradition of Jews eating Chinese food on Christmas. Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," the dad of three wrote in his caption.

The tech mogul shares his daughters Aurelia, 8 months, August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7, with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'

In the summer, Zuckerberg achieved ultimate girl dad status when he brought his two older daughters to Taylor Swift's Eras tour. The father of three documented the experience with his family at Levi's Stadium by posting a sweet collection of photos on Instagram after the concert.

"Life of a girl dad," Zuckerberg captioned the post, which featured three photos from the Eras Tour.

The first image showed Zuckerberg smiling alongside Chan, 38, as they were dressed up for the occasion — both wearing jewels on opposite sides of their faces.

The next showed Chan squatting down next to two of their daughters, who looked off the balcony at the crowd with two other girls beside them. The last was a similar shot that showed Zuckerberg's arm complete with plenty of friendship bracelets.

Story continues

On his Instagram Story, Zuckerberg also posted an image of himself with concert lights and jewels all over himself while staring down at his phone.

"Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert," he captioned the pic.

Back in March, Zuckerberg's family welcomed their youngest child. He made the announcement on Instagram at the time with photos featuring the couple next to their newborn.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," Zuckerberg captioned the post.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.