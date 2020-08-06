Mark X. Lima Named West Coast Bureau Chief For CBS News

CBS News has named Mark X. Lima the west coast bureau chief based in Los Angeles, where he will oversee news gathering in the western region.

Lima most recently served as the vice president of news for Univision/Fusion. He also served as executive producer of the weekly Facebook Watch program Real America with Jorge Ramos, and created a variety of programs and documentaries targeted toward millennial audiences.

More from Deadline

“Mark is a gifted news executive who knows how to manage people and lead teams to create their best work,” Kim Godwin, CBS News executive vice president of news. “The depth and breadth of his experience in broadcast and digital journalism will be an immediate asset for CBS News in covering our ever-changing world.”

Before Univision/Fusion, Lima was a senior producer for ABC News’ Nightline, and was a consulting producer on the A&E Films documentary Happy Valley, about the Jerry Sandusky scandal at Penn State University. He has been honored with a Peabody Award and a number of Emmys. Earlier in his career, he was deputy bureau chief at ABC News from 2004 to 2008.

Susan Zirinsky, the president and senior executive producer of CBS News, said Lima was an “incredibly talented journalist, who has held a series of key leadership positions where he’s had an indelible impact on those newsrooms.”

Lima will start in his new position on Aug. 24 and report to Godwin.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.