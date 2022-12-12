Mark Wood channels Shoaib Akhtar in world-class spell to rescue England

Mark Wood and Ben Stokes - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

It made such a change, a complete role-reversal in fact. When England made their last Test tour of Pakistan in 2005, they departed with their tails between their legs and memories of being blasted out by Shoaib Akhtar, the fastest of all bowlers according to some speed-guns, and losing the series 2-0.

Shades of Shoaib in this Test – only it was an England bowler who forced the breach with extreme speed, Mark Wood. Balked by Pakistan’s middle-order left-handers, as they were able to avoid the cracks in the pitch, Ben Stokes turned to Wood to dish out Bodyline and break the home side’s resistance.

It required a world-class piece of outright fast bowling by Wood to overcome not only Pakistan’s middle order but also the conditions of a pitch that was as paceless as it was grassless. And it was a world-class piece of stamina too for Wood to bowl 20 overs in the fourth innings of his first Test, owing to injuries, since March.

After being force-fed on a diet of four overs per game in the T20 World Cup, two of Pakistan’s fast bowlers broke down in the first Test, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. With the aid of some highly professional strength and conditioning by England’s support staff, Wood broke open Pakistan’s batting.

There should not be too much debate about the catch which Ollie Pope took down the leg side off Wood to dismiss Saud Shakeel. He looked to be out to the naked eye, specifically that of the on-field umpires.

The letter of the law defining a catch supports the belief that it was a fair dismissal. Law 33 states: “the striker is out caught if… the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground.”

Personally I would go a stage further and state that a catch is fair so long as a fielder has his fingers underneath the ball, whether or not the ball touches the ground. A blade of grass between the fielder’s fingers should not reprieve the striker.

Wood had already catapulted Abdullah Shafique’s off stump with a reverse-swinger on the third afternoon, and had bounced out Mohammad Nawaz earlier in his Bodyline spell, so Shakeel made his third wicket. It was artless batting by the two middle-order left-handers to let themselves be bounced out on such a flat track. All they had to do was raise their gloves and their bat and watch the bouncers sail down leg side: with six fielders posted by Stokes on the leg side, the most they were going to score for a high-risk shot was a single.

Wood as quick and penetrative as Shoaib at his best

Somehow Wood kept going after lunch, even though he had managed two spells in the morning. It was a tired over in which Abrar Ahmed swung his unsponsored bat for three fours and gave Stokes pause to think, but Wood revved up again to pierce Zahid Mahmood with a reverse-swinger as quick and penetrative as Shoaib at his best.

I would have made Harry Brook player of the match in the first Test in Rawalpindi, ahead of Ollie Robinson, valuable as his bowling was on the last afternoon. Wood would have been my choice for player of the match in Multan, for his six wickets after nine months without a red-ball game – a triumph of pace and persistence – and his batting.

At the time, Wood’s unbeaten 36 off only 27 balls felt like a match-turning innings. By mowing Abrar Ahmed merrily to midwicket, Wood helped to demystify Pakistan’s mystery-spinner ahead of England’s second innings. More immediately, he turned what would have been a below-par total – England were only 245 for nine when Wood was joined by James Anderson – into a working 281.

Wood is 32 but, bucking the traditional trend, he gets fitter and faster with age. Whereas he was paying over 40 runs per wicket until only four years ago, his 88 Test wickets have now cost 30 runs each. Get three Tests out of him this summer – against Australia rather than Ireland – and, whether Jofra Archer returns or not, Stokes will have the fire-power.