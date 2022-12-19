Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager.

Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said.

Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in its first four MLR seasons, and was one of only four teams in the league to record 25 wins between 2019 and 2022.

“Without Mark’s vision, drive and initiative, the Arrows would not have come into being,” Webb said in a statement.

“Mark’s role was critical in assembling the Arrows roster from scratch in our early days, demonstrating viable success during our 2018 proof-of-concept season, building a ready-to compete team that earned a playoff berth in our inaugural 2019 MLR season, and providing the club with a strong foundation to succeed as we prepare for the 2023 season.”

Matthews represented Ontario at the age-grade level, won two McCormick Cup provincial club titles and was chosen to train with the Pacific Pride academy. He is currently a Rugby Ontario board member.

“Tim’s in-depth knowledge of the Canadian rugby landscape, coupled with his leadership skills and business acumen, will be valuable assets to our club as we grow and target winning the MLR Shield," Webb said.

“Tim has long been a great supporter and friend of the Arrows. His strong track record of success and leadership in both rugby and business make him a great addition to our team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022

The Canadian Press