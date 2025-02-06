Mark Williams trade grades: Who won the Lakers and Hornets deal?

Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) lays in the basket over Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-894534 ORIG FILE ID: 20250205_mcd_db2_168.JPG

Whew, what a NBA trade deadline for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Obviously, the Luka Doncic trade sent shockwaves through the league, but there was a glaring hole in the middle of their roster -- they needed a big man.

Well, they got one, and a pretty good one too in Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. But it was costly for the Lakers' future (although given the Doncic trade, the future is now for this franchise with them shoving all in).

So who won either side of this deal? Let's dive in and hand out some grades to the Lakers and Hornets:

The trade details

The Lakers get: Mark Williams

The Hornets get: Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and an 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)

Lakers grade

Luka Doncic wanted a lob threat. He got a lob threat.

Beyond that, Williams has developed nicely in Charlotte. He's averaging just under 16 points per game and has grabbed 9.6 rpg. Thing is: he doesn't block a ton of shots for a seven-footer, which is a concern. And he hasn't been healthy in his three seasons after Charlotte drafted him 15th overall in 2022.

So maybe this is more about what he brings on offense for this franchise. Knecht showed some flashes here and there, but it's clear the Lakers have emptied the cupboard to contend now and in the next couple of years at least. Makes sense.

GRADE: B+

Hornets grade

The rebuild continues in Charlotte, with a nucleus made up of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges.

So adding young, promising players like Knecht and a juicy unprotected pick down the road -- what if LeBron James and Luka Doncic are gone by 2031? -- is the right move. I like this trade a lot given where the Hornets are. Williams was expendable given the glut of big men in the NBA, and what they got back was solid.

GRADE: A-

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Mark Williams trade grades: Who won the Lakers and Hornets deal?