Mark Williams trade grades: Lakers make another big move, swing deal with Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t done working the market ahead of the trade deadline following their acquisition of star Luka Doncic.

The Lakers needed a big man to replace Anthony Davis, who they traded to Dallas, and they landed promising 7-foot center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, a person with knowledge of the trade told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the trade is official.

Charlotte yielded rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap in the deal with the Lakers, who trying to win now with the 40-year-old LeBron James and prepare for a future without him under first-year coach JJ Redick.

Check back soon for Jeff Zillgitt's grades of the trade.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mark Williams trade grades: Analyzing Lakers-Hornets deal