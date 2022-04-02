Mark Warburton on the brink at QPR after play-off charge falters

QPR have dropped out of the Championship play-off places - GETTY IMAGES

Mark Warburton is fighting for his future as Queens Park Rangers manager.

Warburton's position is under growing threat after Saturday's defeat by league leaders Fulham, with the QPR board considering whether to make a change.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals as Fulham triumphed over their rivals 2-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR have dropped out of the Championship play-off places after seven defeats in their last ten league matches, with Warburton under pressure to spark their season back into life.

With seven games remaining, QPR chiefs are growing concerned that their promotion bid is running out of momentum at a crucial point in the campaign.

It is understood a number of meetings were held to discuss Warburton's position after the 3-1 home defeat by Peterborough before the international break.

QPR are currently three points adrift of Middlesbrough, who occupy the final play-off place, and face Sheffield United away on Tuesday night.

Warburton was appointed by QPR in May 2019 and has also managed Rangers, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Injuries have hit them hard, with recent signing Westwood brought in because four keepers - Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and youngster Joe Walsh - are all sidelined.

The loss of talisman Chris Willock to a hamstring problem has also been a hammer blow for Warburton's side, who lack ideas going forward without him.

Their miserable afternoon ended with Warburton being yellow-carded and his assistant John Eustace sent off in stoppage time, seemingly because of comments made to the fourth official or Fulham's coaching staff.

“I am so frustrated for the players," he said afterwards. "We had a tough February and March, and had a good, honest chat. We came into this game in confident mood because we trained and prepared well and were looking forward to the encounter. Now we have suffered another very, very poor decision.”

