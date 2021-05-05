Mark Wahlberg shows off drastic weight gain for film role, his personal chef breaks down actor's diet

When most people think of Mark Wahlberg, bulging biceps and chiseled abs probably come to mind.

But the 49-year-old actor, known for his strict fitness regimen, is ditching his ripped physique in order to transform for an upcoming film role.

Wahlberg wrote on Instagram Saturday that he's "up about 20" pounds in weight — and plans on "going up another 20."

"Yes it’s for a role," he added, captioning a video of himself in the gym.

Though Wahlberg did not say which role he's gaining weight for, the actor revealed during an early April appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he was planning to put on the pounds to play a fighter-turned-priest in an upcoming movie.

"After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film," Wahlberg said. "So I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks."

And Wahlberg has been committed to the challenge, returning to his Instagram Tuesday with side-by-side photos comparing his body three weeks ago with what he looks like now.

The actor told Kimmel he's working with a professional to gain weight as healthily as possible.

"Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight," he said. "I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny's. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I can possibly get my hands on."

When asked what his first meal will be when he starts trying to gain weight, Wahlberg suggested a 20-piece chicken nugget meal, hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken and a six pack of beer.

But putting on 30 pounds in a short amount of time takes more than eating all of that, if you want to gain weight in a healthy way. According to Lawrence Duran, Wahlberg's personal chef of seven years, the actor first consulted a doctor and nutritionist.

Story continues

"This isn't something that we're just going into and we're just eating pizza and pasta and whatnot," Duran tells USA TODAY. "We've got a whole team that works together, and this is a lot to take on in a short period of time, so we have to make sure that his health is at its best."

As vaccines roll out, more people want a 'post-pandemic body,' experts say. But is it healthy?

Duran adds that Wahlberg has blood work done regularly to make sure he's staying healthy as he gains weight. The chef says that, in an effort to put on 30 pounds for his role in the film "Stu," Wahlberg upped his daily calorie intake from 2,000 to 7,000. The actor has also been eating seven to eight meals a day instead of his usual three to four.

"I actually looked forward to it, because it allowed me the ability to be a little bit more creative with meals," Duran says. "I can cook up some comfort food that I know he likes and cook up things that his mom used to make for him as a child, so there's a lot of positivity in him gaining weight for roles."

COVID vaccine eligibility brings feelings of 'shame,' 'guilt' to some who meet BMI requirement

Wahlberg's meals cover a wide assortment of foods, including chicken, beef, fish, eggs, bacon, white rice, pastas, bacon, protein shakes, spinach, pork chops and steaks. Before heading to bed, Wahlberg drinks a concoction made of steal-cut oats, apple sauce, almond butter, molasses and jam or jelly.

But, according to Duran, Wahlberg's favorite meal is chicken pot pie, with a special seasoning the chef helped create.

"It's just a little bit of that classic comfort with the nice crust on top that he just absolutely loves and indulges at times like these," he says.

Wahlberg isn't the only celebrity showing off a body transformation. Will Smith, 52, took to Instagram Sunday to share how much he's let his fitness slide, later teasing an upcoming fitness-focused YouTube series with the working title "Best Shape of My Life.”

Will Smith commits to 'best shape of my life,' Alicia Keys' celebrates with fans in YouTube series

"I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life," the actor/rapper captioned the pic that showed his chest, stomach and legs. Following the show announcement, Smith shared a more revealing Instagram post, explaining how he gained the extra pounds.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he wrote in the caption. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it!"

'Age is just a number': Tom Brady wowed by Mark Wahlberg's totally ripped shirtless photo

Contributing: Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mark Wahlberg gains 20 pounds for film role: See his transformation