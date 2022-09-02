Mark Wahlberg Shares Extreme Early-Morning Workout: 'It's Not Even Light Outside'

Mark Wahlberg

While you were sleeping, Mark Wahlberg was working out.

The Me Time star, 51, shared a bit of his early-morning conditioning routine on Instagram Friday, posting a video of himself doing ab work.

"GOD DID🙏 stay prayed up❤️ @ performinspired nutrition🔥4 am club is back," Wahlberg captioned the post.

"Mark, how long have you been here?" an off-camera voice asks the actor, while he is mid-crunch.

Wahlberg grunts, then says, "4 a.m.," before his companion pans the camera to a window and says, "It's not even light outside."

Wahlberg's workout drew praise from former pro athletes including Caron Butler and Julian Edelman, who were among the commenters, offering hand-clapping and goat emojis.

The avid fitness buff, who is co-founder of Performance Inspired Nutrition and an investor in the popular fitness regimen F45 Training, makes no secret of his dedication, regularly offering glimpses of his workouts on Instagram.

Earlier this year, he posted a video of himself shirtless, showing the spoils of his early-morning routines.

"Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt. 😬," Wahlberg joked in the caption, referencing a quiet voice he uses in the video.

The actor says it's been a challenge for him to put on weight for roles.

In an appearance on Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O in February, he opened up about his "difficult" experience gaining weight for his role as a boxer-turned-priest in Father Stu.

When hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson asked Wahlberg whether it was easier to lose weight or gain weight for a role, he admitted, "I would say it's easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape."

"I put on 30 lbs. … that was really difficult," he said. "I'm not getting younger."