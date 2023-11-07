Mark Wahlberg Is an Assassin-Turned Dad Determined to Keep His Family Safe in “The Family Plan” Trailer

Mark Wahlberg's latest movie 'The Family Plan' begins streaming on Apple TV+ Dec. 15

Mark Wahlberg fights off enemies while changing diapers in his new movie.

Apple Original Films has released the official trailer for 52-year-old Wahlberg's new movie The Family Plan, in which he stars as a suburban dad and car salesman named Dan Morgan, who is hunted by enemies from his distant past as an assassin.

Michelle Monaghan, who plays Wahlberg's wife in the new movie, is shown complimenting her husband's parenting skills at the trailer's start. As she wishes for more adventure in their family life, Dan himself is attacked while he visits the grocery store, with his youngest child strapped to his chest.

After Dan fends off the attack, he resolves to take his family to Las Vegas, where he will rendezvous with a contact from his past and try to obtain a new identity to keep his family safe. A classic family road trip ensues, with the couple's teenagers (Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby) embarrassed at their parents' rendition of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" during the car ride.



Courtesy of Apple 'The Family Plan' poster

Dan's family is followed by a group of villains led by Ciarán Hinds throughout the road trip. Though Dan tries his best to hide his past from his family, he eventually explains his life as an assassin to his kids — and seems to woo his wife all over again in the process.



"When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife, angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas," an official synopsis for the movie reads.

"Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity."



Courtesy of Apple Mark Wahlberg (left) and Michelle Monaghan in 'The Family Plan'

The new movie, directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by David Coggeshall, also stars Saïd Taghmaoui and Maggie Q.

"I know he’s a huge movie star and all, but Mark is amazingly easy to work with," Jones recently told PEOPLE about working with a two-time Oscar nominee in Wahlberg. "He’s got that secret sauce, obviously, he’s natural and instinctive, super professional and really well prepared."



The Family Plan is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 15.



