Mark Vientos hits walk-off blast in 2-homer performance as Mets top Reds to extend win-streak to 8

NEW YORK — Mark Vientos hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot in the 10th inning to help the Mets extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games on Friday night.

Vientos hit a two-run homer in the first inning and one in the 10th off former Mets reliever Justin Wilson to lead the Amazins’ over the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4.

The Mets went up 2-0 and 4-2 only for the Reds to come back and tie the game twice. Left-hander Sean Manaea gave up two uncharacteristic home runs, but the Mets’ bullpen gave up nothing, giving the team a chance to win.

Reed Garrett tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings after Manaea exited and closer Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth. The Mets then faced his brother, Alexis, in the bottom of the ninth. Little brother got the first out before hitting Francisco Alvarez with a pitch. Pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor swiped second, but Alexis got out of the inning with two easy outs, sending the game to extra innings.

The Reds made a good decision by using left-hander Tyler Williams behind an opener Friday night against the Mets. But then they removed Williamson with two outs in the sixth after Pete Alonso hit a double to right field. Jake Fraley made the catch but lost the ball when he fell over the foul line.

Cincinnati then brought in Farmer, a right-hander, and the Mets played the matchups by pinch-hitting Jose Iglesias for Jesse Winker.

Iglesias, the veteran utility infielder who had to sign a minor league contract this winter to stay in the game, pinch hit an RBI single off of Farmer, breaking a 2-2 tie and putting the Mets ahead 3-2. Alonso beat the tag at home plate as fans sang Iglesias’s hit song, “Omg” in the stands and the infielder took second on the throw.

Iglesias is hitting .500 with 11 RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs, an OMG-worthy number.

J.D. Martinez then hit a shallow single to center field that was just deep enough for Iglesias to score. Starling Marte lined one to left to put two on, but Farmer got Harrison Bader to look at strike 3. Bader was pinch-hitting for Jeff McNeil, who left the game with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch from Williamson in the fourth inning.

Farmer lost it on a Gatorade cooler in the visitor’s dugout, but his team quickly took him off the hook for the loss. T.J. Friedl teed off on Manaea with two out and one on, sending it over the left-field fence for the second game-tying two-run homer of the night.

It was the first time Manaea allowed more than three earned runs since July 19.

The first tying homer came in the fourth inning, when Manaea threw Elly De La Cruz two sinkers with no one out and Jonathan India on base after a walk. De La Cruz fouled off the first one but didn’t miss on the second, sending it 413 feet for his 23rd home run of the season.

Both home runs given up by Manaea came after he walked hitters, allowing the long balls to do some extra damage. They accounted for all four earned runs given up by the lefty, who allowed three hits, walked two and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings.

The Mets put two on with two out again in the seventh, but Alonso grounded out to De La Cruz at shortstop to strand them both.

Then it was up to Diaz in the ninth and he delivered. So too did Vientos, with his fourth career multi-homer game and his 23rd of the season.