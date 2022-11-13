Mark Swan determined to stay at top of powerlifting world

Sportsbeat
·3 min read
Mark Swan was crowned European champion earlier this year.
Mark Swan was crowned European champion earlier this year.

By Milly McEvoy

Mark Swan has already reached the summit of the powerlifting world – and insists he is now firmly focused on staying there.

Defying an injured elbow, Swan broke an eight-year-old record to be crowned European champion in September.

The Seaham native lifted 200kg to claim the men’s 65kg class crown in Tblisi and now sits as the world no.1, a position he will be working hard to hold onto heading to the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

“Coming away from Europeans, setting a new European record and lifting more than what was lifted in Tokyo to win the Paralympic gold medal in my weight group, it’s given me this drive,” the 21-year-old said.

“It's given me this extra drive that, ‘okay, we're at the top right now but anything could happen, anything could change’.

“At the minute, we've just got to not slack off, we've just got to not enjoy being at the top, we've got to just keep going and try and not let it get to my head too much and just focus on getting stronger and stronger for Paris 2024.

“That's a big goal for me to go to Paris and get a gold medal.“

Swan will hope to add a world crown to his European title at the 2023 World Championships in June next year.

The keen fisherman has a love of the big stage having taken silver in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this August.

He added: “I think the home crowd is probably the biggest crowd we've ever had at the Commonwealth Games for us para powerlifters.

“The majority of people are cheering for you, it is good and to walk out onto the platform and to hear the roar get louder.

“Having my family there as well and us lot from the north east, we have a mouth, we're very loud, I was able to hear them.

“It spurred me on because I find with an audience I work better and it pushed me on to lift a big PB and come away with a silver medal.”

Swan’s superb 2022 has been rewarded with nomination for SportsAid’s annual One-to-Watch Award, shortlisted in the top 10 from a raft of 1,000 young athletes supported by the charity across 60 different sports.

Mark Swan has been nominated for the prestigious SportsAid One-to-Watch award.
Mark Swan has been nominated for the prestigious SportsAid One-to-Watch award.

The award was launched in 2006 to shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of Britain’s brightest young prospects, with Tom Daley, Hollie Arnold, Courtney Tulloch, Amber Hill, Morgan Lake and Alex Yee among the former winners.

For Swan, winning the award would be recognition of the hard work of his whole family, which includes six brothers and five sisters.

“Since I started this journey, my older brothers and my dad, especially, they've been there with me, they've been there supporting me the whole time,” Swan, who received his SportsAid support through the Backing The Best programme this year, said.

“So not just for me to win that award, but for my family to watch me win that award, would be amazing.”

The winner of SportsAid’s prestigious One-to-Watch Award will be revealed at the charity’s Celebrate the Next event, supported by Royal Bank of Canada, in London on Thursday 17 November. Please visit www.sportsaid.org.uk for further information.

Latest Stories

  • Snow Blankets South Bend, Indiana, Amid Winter Weather Warnings

    Blankets of snow were seen in South Bend, Indiana, in the early hours of Sunday, November 13, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook in the area.The NWS reported 7.5 inches of snow in one region of South Bend, and said lake effect snow bands would continue in the area.Footage captured by Twitter user @NISWweather shows heavy snow in the region. Credit: @NISWweather via Storyful

  • 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions: Gutsy contestant leaves viewers and host Ken Jennings stunned

    Mattea Roach finally played in the Tournament of Champions, after winning an exhibition game Tuesday.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • 'Beast mode' Malkin helps Penguins down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Hall of Fame game

    TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin went off early before his Penguins locked it down late. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, had no answer — and no choice other than to quickly turn the page. Malkin had a goal and an assist to set the stage for Brock McGinn's winner less than two minutes into the third period Friday as Pittsburgh beat Toronto 4-2. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for the Penguins (6-6-2). Casey DeSmith made 28 stops for Pittsburgh, which won its

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandw

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa