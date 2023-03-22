Mark Strong recalls unfortunate accident with Murder Mystery 2 co-star

Shane Anthony Sinclair - Getty Images

Shazam! and Kingsman star Mark Strong has admitted to accidentally punching his co-star Adam Sandler on the set of Murder Mystery 2.

In the upcoming sequel to the 2019 Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery, Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz, who are now full-time investigators attempting to launch their own private eye agency.

Meanwhile, Strong has joined the cast as Connor Miller, a former M16 hostage negotiator and master detective who apparently gets into a few punch-ups with Nick.

In a recent appearance on The One Show, Strong opened up about his new movie specifically shooting some of the action scenes with Sandler, and he revealed that they didn't always go to plan.

"The [action sequences] go on for ages," he explained. "You're doing one movement for ages and I had to literally hold [Sandler's] shoulder and punch him but keep a [small distance] away from him because of where the camera was. And one time I caught him."

Luckily for him, there are no hard feelings from Sandler, as he and Aniston sent a video into the BBC chat show to praise Strong for his performance and reassure him that they have forgiven his off-screen mishap.

🤩 We surprised Mark Strong with a message from his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and @AdamSandler! 👏#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/Jmn9qRPl6G pic.twitter.com/ZpSsJlERud — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 21, 2023

After Aniston complimented Strong for "elevating" their movie, Sandler joked: "And we're not gonna talk about Mark punching me in the face that time. Accidentally, Mark punched me in the face. You remember that Mark?"

"You're a good man though, Mark," the Uncut Gems actor continued. "I forgave him immediately and I was knocked out for about half a second."

"He cried a little bit but then he was over it," Aniston added, to which Sandler said: "The tears went away and I was like, 'Mark's my friend'".

Murder Mystery 2 lands on Netflix on March 31.

