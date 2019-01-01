Mark Stone ready to negotiate new contract with Senators

After failing to iron out a long-term agreement over the summer months, and instead signing a one-year, $7.35-million deal to avoid arbitration, the Ottawa Senators and star winger Mark Stone essentially agreed to delay significant discussions regarding their future together until the start of 2019.

It appears now both sides are through with wasting time.

Meeting the media on New Year’s Day, Stone said that he expects contract talks to ramp up in the next couple weeks now that his representation is free to once again negotiate terms on a new contract with the Senators and GM Pierre Dorion.

Mark Stone is ready to negotiate terms on a new deal. (Getty)

Asked if it was his preference to remain with the Senators, Stone made his intentions crystal clear.

Via TSN: “This is the only place that I’ve ever played. I’ve loved living in the city of Ottawa. I love playing for this team. It’s all I can say to that. I’ve loved my time here, hopefully it can continue.”

In most cases, players should spring at the opportunity to cash in on their success at the height of their value — a general rule which definitely applies to Stone at this time. But in this case, the pressure to get a deal done sooner than later — or at the very least determine the path moving forward — falls on the organization.

If the Senators are unable to make progress towards a long-term agreement with Stone in the two months between now and the trade deadline, and instead determines that Stone might want to explore other options this summer, they must seriously consider moving the talented forward during the stretch run.

Losing a player like Stone — who many believe could be the next captain in Ottawa — for free in the open market would be another significant setback in their ongoing rebuild in the post-Erik Karlsson era.

Stone has 18 goals and 43 points in 40 games this season, putting him on the path toward his most productive campaign to date.

