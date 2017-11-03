Mark Stone with goal and assist, Senators bounce back to beat Red Wings 3-1

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators got exactly what they wanted Thursday night.

After a disappointing 8-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Monday night, the Senators, who have struggled at home, were determined to come out with a much better effort from start to finish and bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

"It was about our identity and getting our identity back," said Senators coach Guy Boucher. "I talked about our trust in our goaltender, our trust in our leadership and that's exactly what we got tonight."

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators (6-2-5). Alex Burrows and Nate Thompson also scored as Craig Anderson made 24 saves.

From a performance standpoint the Senators couldn't have asked for much more as all four lines played well.

"We wanted to come out and make sure that we had a good one this game," said Anderson. "It's not what happens to you, it's how you respond. I thought we did a great job and everyone played one of their best games of the year."

Jimmy Howard looked good stopping 27 shots, but didn't have the offensive support needed as Anthony Mantha scored the lone goal for Detroit (6-7-1) which saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.

The Red Wings admitted they didn't play their best game and weren't able to take advantage of their opportunities.

"It's not going to be a pretty game when you play against Ottawa," said Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg. "We've just got to be smart enough and patient enough and really work our chances."

It wasn't until the third that Detroit was able to finally beat Anderson.

With the man advantage and an empty net Dylan Larkin fed a pass to Mike Green and Mantha tipped his shot to cut the Senators' lead to 2-1 at the 16-minute mark.

While the Red Wings pressed for the equalizer Thompson added an empty-net goal to seal the win for Ottawa.