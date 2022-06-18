Mark Shields, Veteran PBS NewsHour Commentator, Dies at 85

Veteran PBS NewsHour political commentator Mark Shields died on Saturday morning at the age of 85, a colleague confirmed on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken to share this..the @NewsHour’s beloved long-time Friday night analyst Mark Shields, who for decades wowed us with his encyclopedic knowledge of American politics, his sense of humor and mainly his big heart, has passed away at 85, with his wife Anne at his side,” wrote former colleague and PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff on Twitter.

Prior to retiring in 2020, the syndicated columnist for the Shields & Brook discussion segment worked at the station for more than three decades. He provided political analysis during moments of national importance, the Persian Gulf War, the Iran-Contra affair, 9/11 and the start of the War on Terror. His tenure had spanned six presidencies.

“For 33 years, thanks to a large risk taken by Jim Lehrer and Robert MacNeil in 1987, I’ve had the best job in Washington journalism,” Shields said at the time. “I am grateful to my PBS colleagues, valued friends, beginning with David Gergen through the last joyful 20 years with David Brooks. To Judy Woodruff — my dear friend since the 1976 Ford-Carter campaign — and to all our dedicated professionals at the PBS NewsHour, this has been, in addition to great fun, the most rewarding professional experience of my, admittedly checkered, career. Finally to the loyal viewers of the NewsHour who have regularly informed, corrected, and encouraged me, thank you.”