Mark Sheehan death: The Script lead tributes to ‘much loved’ band’s guitarist and co-founder

Tributes from across the music industry are flooding in following the death of The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan.

The Irish musician died after a brief illness aged 46.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band said in a statement on Friday (14 April).

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and Sheehan were best friends growing up in Dublin before forming the rock band in 2001 with the addition of drummer Glen Power.

They released their eponymous debut album in August 2008, which featured the hit singles “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.

Following six studio albums, the band released a Greatest Hits compilation album in 2021.

A reminder of The Script's statement

Saturday 15 April 2023 00:27 , Tom Murray

Sheehan’s band broke the news of his death on Friday (14 April). In a short statement shared on Twitter, the band wrote:

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/x9hM4byVT9 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

President of Ireland releases statement on Sheehan’s death

Friday 14 April 2023 23:59 , Tom Murray

The Irish president, Michael D Higgins has just released a statement regarding Sheehan’s death.

It reads: “All those who knew Mark Sheehan, and those millions more who enjoyed and appreciated his music, will have been deeply shocked to hear of his too-early death.

“It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement.

“It was a great honour and a privilege when I had the opportunity of hosting Mark and The Script when they performed at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2013 as part of my initiative Glaoch – The President’s Call, which celebrated Irish creativity and its reach and impact across the world.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.

“While Mark will be missed by so many, it is his family who will of course experience the greatest loss. May I extend my deepest sympathies to Mark’s wife Rina, to his children Cameron, Avery and Lil, to his bandmates in The Script, and to all his family and friends.”

The president concluded with an Irish phrase, “suaimhneas síoraí dá anam,” which means “eternal peace to his soul”.

Label calls The Script ‘one of Ireland’s greatest bands'

Friday 14 April 2023 23:30 , Tom Murray

In a tweet, The Script’s label Sony Music paid tribute to Sheehan.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mark Sheehan – a hugely talented songwriter, guitarist and founder member of The Script, one of Ireland’s greatest bands,” it wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, fellow band members and fans at this time.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mark Sheehan - a hugely talented songwriter, guitarist and founder member of The Script, one of Ireland’s greatest bands. Our thoughts are with his family, fellow band members and fans at this time. pic.twitter.com/7E3aY3n6nd — Sony Music UK (@SonyMusicUK) April 14, 2023

Irish politician reacts to the news

Friday 14 April 2023 22:43 , Tom Murray

The Irish Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin paid tribute to Sheehan on Twitter.

“News of the sudden loss of Mark Sheehan is a great shock to music lovers everywhere and to The Script’s legions of fans around the world. My deepest condolences to his family, fellow band members and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” she wrote.

The Irish phrase she ends on translates to: “May his holy soul be on the right side of God”.

News of the sudden loss of Mark Sheehan is a great shock to music lovers everywhere and to The Script’s legions of fans around the world. My deepest condolences to his family, fellow band members and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. https://t.co/i0bxaAWzqt — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) April 14, 2023

Where was Sheehan from?

Friday 14 April 2023 22:11 , Tom Murray

Sheehan was born in Mount Brown in The Liberties area of Dublin, Ireland. He became best friends with The Script vocalist Danny O’Donoghue aged 12.

Sheehan and Donoghue have spoken about the impact Sheehan’s parents had on their debut, eponymous album in the past.

“My dad passed away when I was 14 and mum died two years ago. She was the reason we came back to Ireland,” Sheehan told The Irish Mirror in 2008.

“We signed our record deal in America then moved home to record the album because she had a stroke.”

Boyzone star pays tribute

Friday 14 April 2023 21:46 , Tom Murray

Boyzone’s Mikey Graham tweeted Friday: “Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script. I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families. All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music, It will carry you home Mark.”

Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script.I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families.All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music,It will carry you home Mark. 💚🙏🏻 — Mikey Graham / Boyzone (@MRMIKEYGRAHAM) April 14, 2023

American Authors send love

Friday 14 April 2023 21:01 , Tom Murray

Rock band American Authors (formerly known as The Blue Pages) have responded to The Script’s announcement.

“Send you all our love,” the band tweeted alongside three heart emojis.

Send you all our love ❤️❤️❤️ — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) April 14, 2023

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder reacts in shock

Friday 14 April 2023 20:45 , Tom Murray

American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder – best known for fronting the boyband OneRepublic – had a stunned reaction to the news of Sheehan’s death.

Responding to the band’s announcement, Tedder tweeted: “I can’t BELIEVE this he will be so missed one of the nicest best dudes I’ve ever had the pleasure of touring with and hanging with. This is horrible.”

I can’t BELIEVE this he will be so missed one of the nicest best dudes I’ve ever had the pleasure of touring with and hanging with. This is horrible 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) April 14, 2023

Sheehan is survived by wife and three children

Friday 14 April 2023 20:30 , Tom Murray

Sheehan was married to Reena Sheehan, a Texan session singer he met while working on music for The Script. The couple shared three children and lived in America together.

Sheehan missed US leg of band’s tour last year

Friday 14 April 2023 20:10 , Tom Murray

O’Donoghue told Sunday World last year that Sheehan had taken a break from The Script’s tour to spend time with his family.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.

He added that the group were supportive and described them as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.

Clip of Sheehan singing with O’Donoghue shared by fans

Friday 14 April 2023 20:03 , Tom Murray

A clip of Sheehan from The Script’s last show in Belfast is being shared by fans after the guitarist’s passing.

The video sees him singing with lead vocalist O’Donoghue and interacting with the person filming.

Sad news about the passing of Mark Sheehan - here is a recent clip of him with the Script at their last appearance at @SSEBelfastArena #Belfast 👇



🎥 Leanne McCammond pic.twitter.com/lYc0193hZR — Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) April 14, 2023

Fellow Irish rockers Kodaline remember Sheehan

Friday 14 April 2023 19:36 , Tom Murray

Kodaline, another Irish rock band who came to prominence in the early 2010s, shared their condolences.

“So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers — Kodaline (@Kodaline) April 14, 2023

The Independent’s Music Correspondent pays tribute

Friday 14 April 2023 19:33 , Tom Murray

The Independent’s music chief, Roisin O’Connor has shared a tweet about Sheehan’s impact in the wake of his death.

“The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn’t watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs,” she wrote. “A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn.”

The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn't watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs. A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn. — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) April 14, 2023

Band remember Sheehan as ‘husband, father, brother, band mate'

Friday 14 April 2023 19:15 , Tom Murray

The Script announced the news of Sheehan’s passing on Twitter on Friday evening.

Alongside a short statement, they shared a profile photo of the guitarist.