Mark Sheehan death – latest: The Script lead tributes to ‘much loved’ guitarist

Tributes from across the music industry are flooding in following the death of The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan.

The Irish musician died after a brief illness aged 46.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band said in a statement on Friday (14 April).

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and Sheehan were best friends growing up in Dublin before forming the rock band in 2001 with the addition of drummer Glen Power.

They released their eponymous debut album in August 2008, which featured the hit singles “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.

Following six studio albums, the band released a Greatest Hits compilation album in 2021.

Saturday 15 April 2023 16:43 , Ellie Harrison

In a tweet, The Script’s label Sony Music paid tribute to Sheehan.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mark Sheehan – a hugely talented songwriter, guitarist and founder member of The Script, one of Ireland’s greatest bands,” it wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, fellow band members and fans at this time.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mark Sheehan - a hugely talented songwriter, guitarist and founder member of The Script, one of Ireland's greatest bands. Our thoughts are with his family, fellow band members and fans at this time.

Laura Whitmore says Sheehan was ‘nicest’ man

Saturday 15 April 2023 14:43 , Ellie Harrison

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore was among the celebrities to comment on Sheehan’s passing on Instagram.

Commenting on The Script’s announcement post, Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys cast share tribute

Saturday 15 April 2023 12:30 , Ellie Harrison

“We were so privileged to have worked with Mark Sheehan on our movie and TV show, our sincere condolences to your family and friends you are truly loved and will be missed by millions, sleep tight brother,” they wrote.

We were so privileged to have worked with Mark Sheehan on our movie and TV show, our sincere condolences to your family and friends you are truly loved and will be missed by millions, sleep tight brother

Hozier sends condolences

Saturday 15 April 2023 11:30 , Ellie Harrison

Fellow Irish hitmaker Hozier shared his love with The Script on Instagram. Commenting on the post announcing Sheehan’s death, Hozier – real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne – wrote: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.”

Why did Sheehan take a break from his career?

Saturday 15 April 2023 10:42 , Ellie Harrison

Lead vocalist Danny O’Donoghue announced last year that Sheehan had taken a break from The Script’s US tour to spend time with his family.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.”

He added that the group were supportive and described them as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.

President of Ireland releases statement on Sheehan’s death

Saturday 15 April 2023 09:30 , Ellie Harrison

The Irish president, Michael D Higgins, released a statement regarding Sheehan’s death.

It reads: “All those who knew Mark Sheehan, and those millions more who enjoyed and appreciated his music, will have been deeply shocked to hear of his too-early death.

“It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement.

“It was a great honour and a privilege when I had the opportunity of hosting Mark and The Script when they performed at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2013 as part of my initiative Glaoch – The President’s Call, which celebrated Irish creativity and its reach and impact across the world.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.

“While Mark will be missed by so many, it is his family who will of course experience the greatest loss. May I extend my deepest sympathies to Mark’s wife Rina, to his children Cameron, Avery and Lil, to his bandmates in The Script, and to all his family and friends.”

The president concluded with an Irish phrase, “suaimhneas síoraí dá anam,” which means “eternal peace to his soul”.

Ella Henderson shares lengthy tribute for Sheehan

Saturday 15 April 2023 08:24 , Tom Murray

Singer Ella Henderson posted a heartfelt tribute for Sheehan on her Instagram after news of his death broke.

The former X Factor contestant shared photos of her with The Script and Sheehan alongside the caption: “Mark, I am totally devastated. No one will ever be able to come close to the energy you had on stage & the hilarious banter you had backstage.

“I just wanna take a moment for us all to share our love & appreciation for Mark Sheehan. A true rockstar who should be remembered for the love & light he brought to this earth! May you be at peace. May your music live on forever.

She continued: “Sending soooo much love to all of Mark’s family & close friends & of course to my Irish brothers @thescriptofficial… I know the last video is the s***tiest quality… but I wanted to share with you all just how much this man gave his all & ran round that stage every single night on tour. You owned it Mark. I will always remember you this way. All my love… your northern Lil sis xxx Ella xxxxxx.”

Fans share memories of Sheehan

Saturday 15 April 2023 04:25 , Tom Murray

Many fans responded to The Script’s announcement with their own anecdotes from meeting Sheehan.

“I’m so gutted to be reading this!!! I met u all about 10 years ago in DUBAI and we had the best night!! Non stop laughing he was such a nice guy!! RIP Mark,” one fan wrote alongside a photo from the night.

I'm so gutted to be reading this!!! I met u all about 10 years ago in DUBAI and we had the best night!! Non stop laughing he was such a nice guy!! RIP Mark," one fan wrote alongside a photo from the night.

“Heart broken. I can never thank Mark enough for everything he has done for me over the years. Thinking of you all!” wrote another.

"Heart broken. I can never thank Mark enough for everything he has done for me over the years. Thinking of you all!" wrote another.

Somebody else shared a selfie with the guitarist with the caption: “Oh wow, he was so amazing. I’ll never forget meeting him in 2011!”

Somebody else shared a selfie with the guitarist with the caption: "Oh wow, he was so amazing. I'll never forget meeting him in 2011!"

Kodaline’s tribute to Sheehan

Saturday 15 April 2023 03:26 , Tom Murray

Fellow Irish rockers Kodaline were among the very first people to react to The Script’s statement.

The band wrote on Twitter: “So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers

The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor remembers The Script being ‘everywhere'

Saturday 15 April 2023 02:23 , Tom Murray

The Independent’s music chief, Roisin O’Connor shared her tribute to Sheehan on Twitter, writing: “The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn’t watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs,” she wrote. “A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn.”

The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn't watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs. A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn.

Irish politician reacts to the news

Friday 14 April 2023 22:43 , Tom Murray

The Irish Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin paid tribute to Sheehan on Twitter.

“News of the sudden loss of Mark Sheehan is a great shock to music lovers everywhere and to The Script’s legions of fans around the world. My deepest condolences to his family, fellow band members and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” she wrote.

The Irish phrase she ends on translates to: “May his holy soul be on the right side of God”.

News of the sudden loss of Mark Sheehan is a great shock to music lovers everywhere and to The Script's legions of fans around the world. My deepest condolences to his family, fellow band members and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," she wrote.

The Irish phrase she ends on translates to: "May his holy soul be on the right side of God".

Where was Sheehan from?

Friday 14 April 2023 22:11 , Tom Murray

Sheehan was born in Mount Brown in The Liberties area of Dublin, Ireland. He became best friends with The Script vocalist Danny O’Donoghue aged 12.

Sheehan and Donoghue have spoken about the impact Sheehan’s parents had on their debut, eponymous album in the past.

“My dad passed away when I was 14 and mum died two years ago. She was the reason we came back to Ireland,” Sheehan told The Irish Mirror in 2008.

“We signed our record deal in America then moved home to record the album because she had a stroke.”

Boyzone star pays tribute

Friday 14 April 2023 21:46 , Tom Murray

Boyzone’s Mikey Graham tweeted Friday: “Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script. I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families. All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music, It will carry you home Mark.”

Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script. I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families. All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music, It will carry you home Mark.

American Authors send love

Friday 14 April 2023 21:01 , Tom Murray

Rock band American Authors (formerly known as The Blue Pages) have responded to The Script’s announcement.

“Send you all our love,” the band tweeted alongside three heart emojis.

Send you all our love

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder reacts in shock

Friday 14 April 2023 20:45 , Tom Murray

American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder – best known for fronting the boyband OneRepublic – had a stunned reaction to the news of Sheehan’s death.

Responding to the band’s announcement, Tedder tweeted: “I can’t BELIEVE this he will be so missed one of the nicest best dudes I’ve ever had the pleasure of touring with and hanging with. This is horrible.”

I can't BELIEVE this he will be so missed one of the nicest best dudes I've ever had the pleasure of touring with and hanging with. This is horrible

Sheehan is survived by wife and three children

Friday 14 April 2023 20:30 , Tom Murray

Sheehan was married to Reena Sheehan, a Texan session singer he met while working on music for The Script. The couple shared three children and lived in America together.

Sheehan missed US leg of band’s tour last year

Friday 14 April 2023 20:10 , Tom Murray

O’Donoghue told Sunday World last year that Sheehan had taken a break from The Script’s tour to spend time with his family.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer said.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.

He added that the group were supportive and described them as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.

Clip of Sheehan singing with O’Donoghue shared by fans

Friday 14 April 2023 20:03 , Tom Murray

A clip of Sheehan from The Script’s last show in Belfast is being shared by fans after the guitarist’s passing.

The video sees him singing with lead vocalist O’Donoghue and interacting with the person filming.

Sad news about the passing of Mark Sheehan - here is a recent clip of him with the Script at their last appearance at @SSEBelfastArena #Belfast



🎥 Leanne McCammond pic.twitter.com/lYc0193hZR — Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) April 14, 2023

Fellow Irish rockers Kodaline remember Sheehan

Friday 14 April 2023 19:36 , Tom Murray

Kodaline, another Irish rock band who came to prominence in the early 2010s, shared their condolences.

“So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.

The Independent’s Music Correspondent pays tribute

Friday 14 April 2023 19:33 , Tom Murray

The Independent’s music chief, Roisin O’Connor has shared a tweet about Sheehan’s impact in the wake of his death.

“The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn’t watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs,” she wrote. “A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn.”

The Script were EVERYWHERE in the 2010s, you couldn't watch a teen drama series or turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs," she wrote. "A lot of that was down to Mark Sheehan - great hooks, beautiful rich guitar tones. Damn."

Band remember Sheehan as ‘husband, father, brother, band mate'

Friday 14 April 2023 19:15 , Tom Murray

The Script announced the news of Sheehan’s passing on Twitter on Friday evening.

Alongside a short statement, they shared a profile photo of the guitarist.