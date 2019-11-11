Mark Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Stars 3-2 Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) talks to Esa Lindell (23) during a break in second-period NHL hockey game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Mark Scheifele decided to shoot the puck instead of passing it.

He made the right choice, scoring 21 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Scheifele went in on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, kept the puck and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot for his seventh goal.

''At first I thought (Stars defenseman Miro) Heiskanen was going to come over a little more and I was going to go into the triangle to (Connor), but he kind of backed off a little bit and I thought I'd just shoot it,'' Scheifele said.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 4-0-1 in its last five.

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored and Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.

''With our system we're going to get chances,'' Stars forward Jamie Benn said. ''You know we haven't been successful just because we've been lucky as of late. We believe in what we're doing and we've just got to stick with that.''

Coop tied it at 2 at 1:52 of the third, scoring off a rebound of Tucker Poolman's shot.

''I think we've proved to ourselves that we can come back in any game this year,'' Copp said. ''Any game where we're down a goal or two goals, it doesn't really matter how much time is left. We have the confidence we can do it. We've done it before. ''I don't think there's any real panic in our room when we get down a goal. We know the firepower that we have.''

Laine opened the scoring on a power play with 27 seconds left in the first.

Janmark tied it at 5:22 of the second, and Faksa made it 2-1 with 9:33 left in the period.

Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said the team's best players have to be the best players.

''They have to decide who's going to be a difference-maker,'' Montgomery said. ''I mean, look who scored for the Jets. We got really good, big goals from Janmark and Faksa and that's our third and fourth line.''

NOTES: Copp stretched his point streak to three games, with two goals and an assist in that span. .... Winnipeg was 1 of 3 on the power play. Dallas was 0 for 1.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

was first published Nov. 10, 2019.