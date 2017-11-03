Mark Scheifele's hat trick leads Winnipeg over Dallas 5-2

WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele couldn't have timed his second career hat trick any better.

Scheifele's parents were in the stands at Bell MTS Place to watch his three goals help propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

"Definitely a long time," Scheifele said when asked about the last time his parents from Ontario saw him net a hat trick. "It was pretty fun to have a game like that in front of them."

He scored once during the first period and twice in the third, sending the hats raining down with an empty-netter with 1:00 left, his seventh goal of the season. His first hat trick was March 5, 2016 at home against Montreal in his third season.

The victory also marked Patrik Laine's first goal in five outings as the Jets extended their point streak to six games.

Laine's goal came after he told reporters at the morning skate that he didn't have a lot of confidence and felt he couldn't do many "positive things" on the ice. He has five goals and two assists in 12 games.

"It's only one goal, but hopefully I'm not struggling in the next game," Laine said.

"I think we had a really good game with our line, even though they scored two times when we were on the ice, but I think it was a really, really positive game."

The victory was the third straight for the Jets (6-3-2), who are 4-0-2 during the points streak.

Jets defenceman Tylers Myers also scored and Blake Wheeler added a trio of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves to pick up his seventh win of the season (7-0-1). He's the only goalie in the NHL that has made at least eight starts and is undefeated in regulation.

Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas, extending his goal streak to four games. Mattias Janmark had the other marker. Ben Bishop stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.