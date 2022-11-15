Mark, Sasser lead No. 3 Houston past Oral Roberts 83-45

  • Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) dunks the ball as Oral Roberts's Connor Vanover (35), DeShang Weaver (14) and Max Abmas (3) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    1/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) dunks the ball as Oral Roberts's Connor Vanover (35), DeShang Weaver (14) and Max Abmas (3) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston's Tramon Mark (12) drives to basket as Oral Roberts's Carlos Jurgens (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    2/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Tramon Mark (12) drives to basket as Oral Roberts's Carlos Jurgens (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston's Marcus Sasser (0) goes up for a shot as Oral Roberts's Nate Clover III (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    3/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Marcus Sasser (0) goes up for a shot as Oral Roberts's Nate Clover III (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston's Jamal Shead goes up for a shot as Oral Roberts's Issac McBride (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    4/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Jamal Shead goes up for a shot as Oral Roberts's Issac McBride (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston coach Kellen Sampson signals to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    5/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston coach Kellen Sampson signals to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston's Terrance Arceneaux (23) is fouled by Oral Roberts's Trey Phipps (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    6/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Terrance Arceneaux (23) is fouled by Oral Roberts's Trey Phipps (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston's Jamal Shead (1) and Marcus Sasser, left, pressure Oral Roberts's Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    7/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Jamal Shead (1) and Marcus Sasser, left, pressure Oral Roberts's Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) looks to pass the ball as Oral Roberts's Connor Vanover (35) and Kareem Thompson defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    8/8

    Oral Roberts Houston Basketball

    Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) looks to pass the ball as Oral Roberts's Connor Vanover (35) and Kareem Thompson defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) dunks the ball as Oral Roberts's Connor Vanover (35), DeShang Weaver (14) and Max Abmas (3) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston's Tramon Mark (12) drives to basket as Oral Roberts's Carlos Jurgens (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston's Marcus Sasser (0) goes up for a shot as Oral Roberts's Nate Clover III (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston's Jamal Shead goes up for a shot as Oral Roberts's Issac McBride (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston coach Kellen Sampson signals to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oral Roberts Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston's Terrance Arceneaux (23) is fouled by Oral Roberts's Trey Phipps (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston's Jamal Shead (1) and Marcus Sasser, left, pressure Oral Roberts's Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) looks to pass the ball as Oral Roberts's Connor Vanover (35) and Kareem Thompson defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
·2 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — Tramon Mark scored a career-high 23 points, Marcus Sasser added 19 points and a career-best seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston defeated Oral Roberts 83-45 on Monday night.

Mark had 19 points and Sasser scored 15 in the first half as Houston (3-0) built a 51-24 lead at halftime. The duo combined to shoot 15 of 28 for the game.

Terrence Arceneaux had 14 points and five rebounds, and Ja’Vier Francis added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Houston shot 52% and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 52-30. The Cougars held a 42-8 advantage in points in the paint.

DeShang Weaver scored 12 points, and Connor Vanover had 11 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-2). Preseason Summit League player of the year Max Abmas was held to three points on 1-of-13 shooting, including 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Oral Roberts shot 23% and finished 8 of 38 on 3s.

Houston used a 21-2 run over 6 1/2 minutes of the first half to open a 29-8 lead on a layup by Mark. Sasser and Mark combined to score 19 points during the spurt.

BIG PICTURE

Oral Roberts: The Eagles struggled early and could not recover. Oral Roberts was 1 for 15 from the field to start the game and missed 12 straight shots during that stretch. They used three of their four timeouts in the first 11 minutes.

Houston: The Cougars were more physical and outhustled Oral Roberts throughout, leading to their edge in the paint and on the boards. Houston shot 56% in the first half. The Cougars have scored at least 81 points in each of their first three games.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

Houston observed a moment of silence before the game for victims of the University of Virginia shooting. The school put the numbers 1, 15 and 41 on the scoreboards to remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

UP NEXT

Oral Roberts: Plays at Texas Southern on Tuesday.

Houston: Will host Texas Southern on Wednesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S