Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie Join Netflix’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie have joined the cast of Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See” limited series.

Ruffalo and Laurie will star in the bestselling novel’s four-part TV adaptation alongside newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, a blind actress who was previously announced as the leading role of Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story. In “All the Light We Cannot See,” Marie-Laure’s path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

Ruffalo will play Marie-Laure’s father, Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind daughter as much independence as he can while also protecting her — and the secret gem they carry — from Nazi occupation.

Laurie has been cast as Etienne LeBlanc, an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD. Etienne LeBlanc is a nervous shut-in who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See” is written by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) and directed by Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” “Free Guy,” “Shadow and Bone”).

Levy and Knight executive produce the limited series alongside Dan Levine and Josh Barry of Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment. Joe Strechay (“See,” “The OA”) serves as associate producer, blindness and accessibility consultant.

“All The Light We Cannot See” was published in 2014 and won both the Pulitzer Prize and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015. The book has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best sellers list.

