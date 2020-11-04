Mark Ruffalo Schools Donald Trump Over Mail-In Ballots After US President's Latest Twitter Tirade

Mark Ruffalo has taken it upon himself to try and explain to Donald Trump how mail-in voting works, as the current president awaits the results of the US election.

Having already falsely claimed victory in the election on Wednesday morning, despite all the votes legitimately cast having not been counted, and the result not yet being clear, Trump later tweeted that he was unimpressed with the way things were turning out.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” the US leader wrote.

“Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Responding to the US leader’s tweets, the Avengers star – who has been a vocal critic of Trump since he first ran for president in 2016 – insisted: “It’s not strange. It’s mail in Ballots and Absentee ballots during a pandemic. We haven’t finished counting the votes. Be patient.”

He added: “There are millions of uncounted ballots. Let the process happen. We have been doing this a long time.”

Mark also retweeted a message from ABC reporter Adam Kelsey, which read: “The president is questioning why mail-in ballots skew toward Democrats so heavily after he spent months casting doubt upon their security, scaring off his supporters from using them.”

